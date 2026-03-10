N56 planning top of the agenda at Glenties Municipal District

Planning on the N56 was at the top of the agenda at this morning’s Glenties Municipal District meeting.

A proposal was made by Cllr Brian Carr to have the five Donegal TDs attend a council plenary meeting in a bid to thrash the issue out.

This was seconded by Cathaoirleach Michael McClafferty.

The root of the problem is the word ‘intensification’, the concern that more building will make the road busier and, in turn, that entry and exit onto the national road would become more dangerous.

Cllr Brian Carr told the meeting that he knows of couples who were denied planning permission on family-owned land:

Meanwhile Cllr Michael McClaffety called into question an article in the Sunday Independent in which Housing Minister James Brown said planning rules for one-off rural homes will be relaxed by the summer.

It’s understood that the new national guidelines will make it easier for people to build houses in rural areas, particularly on family land, and will apply to all local councils.

Cllr McClafferty said across the board, there should be no grey areas: