National Tree Week promotes Donegal biodiversity

It’s National Tree Week with a week long programme of events planned for Donegal.

These events are being led by the Tree Council of Ireland.

National Tree Week is Ireland’s largest annual tree celebration, and it aims to inspire, educate, and connect people of all ages with the importance and benefits of trees and forests.

Donegal County Council highlights that community-driven planting continues to play an important role in enriching Donegal’s landscapes, supporting wildlife, and improving climate resilience.

The Council emphasises that the type of biodiversity action planting provides mirrors the priorities set out in the Draft County Donegal Biodiversity Action Plan, which is currently out for public consultation.

The plan, they say, outlines practical, on-the-ground measures to support nature recovery across Donegal, including increased tree planting, habitat creation, and collaboration with local communities.

The Council is encouraging members of the public to visit the Council website www.consult.donegal.ie to learn more about the draft Biodiversity Action Plan and to have their say before the consultation closes on 23rd March 2026.