National Tree Week promotes Donegal biodiversity

It’s National Tree Week with a week long programme of events planned for Donegal.

These events are being led by the Tree Council of Ireland.

National Tree Week is Ireland’s largest annual tree celebration, and it aims to inspire, educate, and connect people of all ages with the importance and benefits of trees and forests.

Donegal County Council highlights that community-driven planting continues to play an important role in enriching Donegal’s landscapes, supporting wildlife, and improving climate resilience.

The Council emphasises that the type of biodiversity action planting provides mirrors the priorities set out in the Draft County Donegal Biodiversity Action Plan, which is currently out for public consultation.

The plan, they say, outlines practical, on-the-ground measures to support nature recovery across Donegal, including increased tree planting, habitat creation, and collaboration with local communities.

The Council is encouraging members of the public to visit the Council website www.consult.donegal.ie to learn more about the draft Biodiversity Action Plan and to have their say before the consultation closes on 23rd March 2026.

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Multiple potential victims of former PSNI officer are identified

10 March 2026
marylou mcdonald
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF leader backs Creeslough families’ calls for public inquiry and ministerial meeting

10 March 2026
Sinead McLaughlin Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foyle MLA in favour of renaming First Ministers

10 March 2026
Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal PEACE Partnership speaking at the official launch of three new Peace IV projects.
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Cathaoirleach welcomes Polish ambassador

10 March 2026
