Two wheelie bins set alight in Raphoe

Gardai are investigating a criminal damage incident at William Street, Raphoe in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At approximately 2.45, two wheelie bins at the side of a house in that area were set alight.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which didn’t spread.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny on 074- 9167100.

They’re particularly anxious to hear from anyone who travelled in the vicinity of William Street or the wider area of Raphoe Town between 2am and 2.45am

with a dash-cam.