Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Two wheelie bins set alight in Raphoe

Gardai are investigating a criminal damage incident at William Street, Raphoe in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At approximately 2.45, two wheelie bins at the side of a house in that area were set alight.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which didn’t spread.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny on 074- 9167100.

They’re particularly anxious to hear from  anyone who travelled in the vicinity of William Street or the wider area of Raphoe Town between 2am and 2.45am
with a dash-cam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

10 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

10 March 2026
Buncrana garda station
News

Windows smashed in Drumfries, Buncrana

10 March 2026
wind warning mar 10
News, Top Stories

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

10 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

FSAI takes action against two food businesses in Letterkenny

10 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 03/03/2026

10 March 2026
Buncrana garda station
News

Windows smashed in Drumfries, Buncrana

10 March 2026
wind warning mar 10
News, Top Stories

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

10 March 2026
garda
News

Two wheelie bins set alight in Raphoe

10 March 2026
milford garda station
News, Top Stories

Fire started at derelict house in Milford

10 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube