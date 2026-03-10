Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Vehicle set alight at Sappagh, Muff

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Sappagh, Muff in the early hours of Wednesday last.

Shortly after 1.40am, vehicle was discovered on fire on the R239 approximately one mile outside of Muff on the Burnfoot road.

Fire services attended the scene, but the vehicle was totally destroyed.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have relevant information to get in touch with them in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

in particular, they’re asking that anyone travelling in that area with a dash-cam between 1am and 1.40am on that date to make the footage available.

The Garda Confidential Line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

