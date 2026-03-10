Windows smashed in Drumfries, Buncrana

Gardai are appealing for witnesses in connection with a criminal damage incident that happened in the area of Shandrum, Drumfries, Buncrana between approx. 6pm and 7pm on

Thursday last.

A number of windows of a house in that area were smashed.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have observed any type of suspicious activity in that area, or who may have any relevant information, to get in touch with Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.

If any motorists travelled in that area between those times with a dash-cam, they’re asked to make the footage available to gardai.