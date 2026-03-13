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Donegal Council warns drivers as gritting to get underway this evening and tomorrow

Donegal County Council has announced that all designated winter maintenance gritting routes will be treated from 7 pm this evening and again from 6 am tomorrow morning.

The council is advising all road users to exercise caution and assume that no road is ice-free.

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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