Planning Institute President questions ‘back garden cabin’ proposal

Concerns have been raised about changes to planning laws which would allow people to live in cabins in back gardens.

The updates are also expected to increase the size of home extensions that are planning exempt, and allow bike storage sheds and roof windows to be installed without a planning application.

The Minister of State for Housing says the changes are designed to make it easier for homeowners to carry out renovations.

President of the Irish Planning Institute, Gavin Lawlor, is giving the upcoming review a cautious welcome, but says there are some issues with the cabin in the back garden proposal……………….