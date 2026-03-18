DCC inviting application for community projects under CLÁR

Donegal County Council is now seeking expressions of interest from community groups under the CLÁR programme.

The council is administering the element of CLÁR relating to project proposals coming from with local communities.

CLÁR is a targeted investment programme for rural areas that aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of de-population.

The scheme will be delivered under three separate Measures.

Measure 1 is centred on developing community facilities and amenities, Measure 2 focusses on mobility, cancer care, community first responders and meals on wheels transport, while Measure 3 is titled ‘Our Living Islands’

Measure 1 is administered by Local Authorities in consultation with local communities, with a view towards supporting a variety of capital projects that contribute to the enhancement of existing community recreation facilities, and or the development of new ones.

All amenities funded under this programme must, in so far as is practicable, be accessible to all abilities and ages.

You can access the application form HERE

Measure 2 and Measure 3 are administered directly by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Gaeltacht. Details of the Scheme Outline and Application Forms in relation to

Measure 2 and Measure 3 are available on the CLÁR page of the Department’s website HERE

Release in full –

CLÁR 2026

Following on from the announcement on 10 th March 2026 from the Minister for Rural and

Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary in relation to CLÁR 2026, Donegal County

Council are now seeking Expressions of Interest from community groups for Measure 1 in relation to

project proposals they are seeking to progress within their communities.

CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) is a targeted investment programme for rural areas that aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of de-population.



The CLÁR Funding Scheme 2026 will be delivered under three separate Measures as follows:



Measure 1 Developing Community Facilities & Amenities

Measure 2 Mobility, Cancer Care, Community First Responders and Meals on Wheels Transport.

Measure 3 ‘Our Living Islands’

Measure 1 is administered by Local Authorities in consultation with local communities, will support a variety of capital projects that contribute to the enhancement of existing, and/or the development of new, accessible Community Recreation Facilities.

All community amenities funded under this programme must, in so far as practicable, be accessible to all abilities and ages.

This year an additional 24 District Electoral Divisions (DED’s) are now designated CLÁR areas in Donegal.

For further information please visit the Donegal County Council website, and/or contact your local Community Development Officer based in the Public

Services Centre within your Municipal District.