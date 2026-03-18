Donegal U20s come from behind to beat Fermanagh in Buncrana

Donegal got their Ulster U20 Championship campaign up and running with a one-point win over Monaghan in Buncrana this evening.

The away side led 1-05 to 0-00 early on after a slow start from Donegal.

However, Donegal then found some rhythm and only trailed by two points at the break thanks to first-half goals from Kevin Muldoon and Donnacha O’Baoill.

A tight second-half saw Gary Boyle’s side nick an opening day win as Kalvin McLaughlin slotted over the winner in injury time to make it 2-15 to 3-11.

Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor at The Donegal News, has the full time report from The Scarvey…