Common sense must prevail on bus driver retirements – Boyle

A Donegal senator is calling for the experience of school bus drivers not to be lost once they turn 70.

The rule, which only applies to drivers on the School Transport Scheme operated by Bus Éireann, has long been questioned.

Senator Manus Boyle says he will back calls from Senator Seán Kyne to allow medically fit drivers with the required licenses to continue working.

Senator Boyle says safety, however, remains paramount, and anyone driving after 70 should meet strict health and fitness standards, confirmed through regular medical assessments or a national certification system: