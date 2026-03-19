DDSA set to mark World Down Syndrome Day

This Saturday marks World Down Syndrome Day and the Donegal branch of Down Syndrome Ireland are scheduling many events to mark the celebration.

This includes shining a light on the branch’s Futsal team which has been established in collaboration with Finn Harps Football Club.

World Down Syndrome Day takes place on March 21st (21/03). The significance of this date is to represent the extra copy of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that people with Down syndrome are born with.

Donegal Down Syndrome Chairperson, Emma Bradley, highlights this weekend’s events: