Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

DDSA set to mark World Down Syndrome Day

This Saturday marks World Down Syndrome Day and the Donegal branch of Down Syndrome Ireland are scheduling many events to mark the celebration.

This includes shining a light on the branch’s Futsal team which has been established in collaboration with Finn Harps Football Club.

World Down Syndrome Day takes place on March 21st (21/03). The significance of this date is to represent the extra copy of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that people with Down syndrome are born with.

Donegal Down Syndrome Chairperson, Emma Bradley, highlights this weekend’s events:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HIQA
News, Top Stories

Dungloe Services fully compliant during HIQA inspection

19 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/03/2026

19 March 2026
donegal cancer flights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services to protest at the Dáil

19 March 2026
NI northern ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister warns no easy solutions for cross border illegal migration

19 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

HIQA
News, Top Stories

Dungloe Services fully compliant during HIQA inspection

19 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/03/2026

19 March 2026
donegal cancer flights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services to protest at the Dáil

19 March 2026
NI northern ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister warns no easy solutions for cross border illegal migration

19 March 2026
clonmany festival
News, Top Stories

Clonmany Festival faces organising shake-up as volunteers step down

19 March 2026
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for a crash barrier at dangerous stretch of road in Gweedore

19 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube