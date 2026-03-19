Doherty hits out at Government response to energy motion

Supports to tackle spiraling energy costs will be discussed at Cabinet next week.

The Tanaiste made the announcement in the Dail last night during an emergency motion from Sinn Fein on the issue.

Simon Harris confirmed the Government is finalising what he called an “appropriate intervention” to address rising fuel prices.

Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien says they will take the time to get it right:

Sinn Fein has criticised the Government for profiting off the energy crisis.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty says next week is too late for most people: