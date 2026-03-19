Hauliers threaten countrywide blockades if action isn’t taken on fuel prices

Hauliers say they will block every town and city in the country next week, if new supports are not brought to the Dail on Tuesday.

The Irish Road Haulage Association met with Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien in Dublin this morning, with both sides describing the meeting as constructive.

I-R-H-A President Ger Hyland, says the Minister has indicated action will be taken early next week…………..

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien says he is committied to bringing the measures to Cabinet next week………………..