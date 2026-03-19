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“Sign of the times” – Owner of Fairytale Day Care which is closing down

The owners of a childcare centre in Milford say its planned closure is a sign of wider problems in the sector.

Patrick McBride says he and his wife Patrice announced yesterday that Fairytale Day Care will cease operations this June.

He says issues within the childcare sector run deep and that autonomy has been stripped from providers.

A core funding model introduced in twenty twenty-two included a cap on fees.

However, he says rising business costs have left them with no other option but to close:

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