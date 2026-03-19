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Team Ireland Manager Teresa McDaid looks ahead to World Indoor Championships in Poland

Team Ireland Manager Teresa McDaid

This weekend sees one of the biggest global events on the athletics calendar take place in Poland.

Five-time European medallist Mark English and Dundalk native Kate O’Connor, who won Ireland’s first medal at this event since 2006 last year, will headline Team Ireland for the World Indoor Championships in Torun.

Finn Valley’s English has been in fantastic form over the past 18 months and has had a record-breaking start to 2026 – breaking his own Irish Indoor 800m record twice already this year.

Letterkenny woman Teresa McDaid is the Team Ireland Manager and she spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to look ahead to the massive event…

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