North west trio on Irish team for World Youth Fly Fishing Championships in Ballybofey

Three young local fishermen will have the eyes of the angling world on them this summer when the Trout Angler Federation of Ireland (TAFI) bring the prestigious World Youth Fly Fishing Championships to the waters of Donegal and Tyrone.

The 23rd FIPS Mouche Youth Championships will be based in Ballybofey from July 1th-23rd.

The Irish Under 19 team for the event will feature the Tyrone duo of Jacob Griffin and Lewis Porter and Raphoe’s Finn Kelly who all honed their craft on the local waters of the Mourne, the Derg and the Finn.

The talented youngsters will be imparting their knowledge of fly tying and fishing at this year’s North West Angling Fair which returns to the redeveloped Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th of March.

The North West Angling Fair is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Loughs Agency.

To see the full programme visit www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair