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ATU launches new measures for applicants from Northern Ireland

Atlantic Technological University has launched a new approach to admissions to better support applicants from the North.

The new measures will help those who have completed their studies apply through the CAO system.

This initiative is part of the Technological University Transformation-Funded Project.

The new measures follow research which found that more students in the North are combining A-Levels with vocational qualifications. However, many face difficulties when applying through the CAO, as it’s often unclear how those mixed qualifications are recognised and converted into points.

In response, ATU has developed a new admissions system that will recognise combinations of A-Levels and vocational qualifications, including BTECs, under a clear scoring framework.

The university says a two-year pilot scheme will help create fairer progression routes for students from Northern Ireland. It will also monitor student outcomes, share the findings nationally and expand its outreach work with schools across the North.

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