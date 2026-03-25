Ballyglissane Season 2 Episode 2

A drama series set in a small town somewhere in the heart of Donegal, where we meet various people who live in Ballyglissane and learn about their lives, their problems, and their secrets.

This Season new people arrive in town.There’s a woman who says she’s going to invest big money in Ballyglissane,but is she telling the whole truth? There’s a former trouble maker who swears he’s turned over a new leaf, but is he telling the whole truth?And one of our regulars from last season gets an unwelcome visitor from his shady past….

Join us each week as we unfold the lives of the residents of Ballyglissane.