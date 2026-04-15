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The Outlet

Ballyglissane Season 2 Episode 5

A drama series set in a small town somewhere in the heart of Donegal, where we meet various people who live in Ballyglissane and learn about their lives, their problems, and their secrets.

This Season new people arrive in town.There’s a woman who says she’s going to invest big money in Ballyglissane,but is she telling the whole truth? There’s a former trouble maker who swears he’s turned over a new leaf, but is he telling the whole truth?And one of our regulars from last season gets an unwelcome visitor from his shady past….

Join us each week as we unfold the lives of the residents of Ballyglissane.

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Cast

THE NEW MANAGER

Angela has taken over the running of the supermarket in Ballyglissane from her late husband. Is she able for the pressure, or is she heading for trouble?

Angela is played by
Orla Carlin. ​

THE TOUGH GUY

Knuckles is not someone you want as an enemy. Sometimes his boss tells him to beat people up. or worse. The question is: who is his boss?

Knuckles is played by
Aidan O Sullivan.

THE ELECTRICIAN

Daniel had been one of the most successful people on Ballyglissane. But why has everyone now turned against him on social media?

Daniel is played by
Martin Hasson.

THE BEST FRIEND

Gráinne seems like the best friend anyone could have. But almost everything she says is a complete lie! What is she up to?

Gráinne is played by
Laura Gleeson.

THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST

Hannah can use technology to spy on people's phones. But are her skills going to save the day? Or get her into serious trouble?

Hannah played by
Aoibheann Diver.

THE ARTIST

Liam is trying to make a fresh start and forget his past. But did he pay all his debts before he came home to Ballyglissane?

Liam is played by
Gilbert Young.

THE PRISONER

Peter is behind bars and paying for his crime. Who is the one person who says they will never forgive him?

Peter is played by
Kieran Kelly.

THE COLLECTOR

Ronan's work life and his home life have been perfect for years. But now both are in turmoil. Is Ronan planning something drastic to put things back the way they were?

Ronan is played by
Tom Nelis.

THE LANDLADY

Sarah minds her own business. At least, that’s what she tells people! But has she been snooping in someone's belongings? And what did she see there?

Sarah is played by
Mairead Hennessey.

THE SOLICITOR

If you have legal problems in Ballyglissane, then Joe is the man to see. Absolutely everyone trusts him. Everyone except his own wife! What does she know?

Joe is played by Bill Vaughan.

THE RIVAL

J.R. manages a supermarket in another town. He comes to Ballyglissane offering advice and the hand of friendship. But is he sincere?

JR is played by Andy McGranaghan

THE ENTREPRENEUR

Lilli is a wealthy author who says she's going to spend a lot of her money in Ballyglissane. Is she telling the whole truth?

Lilli is played by Elaine Gillespie.

THE NEW FATHER

With a new baby in the house, Lorcan's future was looking bright until he lost his job. Is he planning revenge?

Lorcan is played by Pauric Gallagher.

THE BROTHER

Terry has returned to Ballyglissane after travelling around. But someone he knew years ago might be out to get him. Is Terry in danger?

Terry is played by Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhrighde.

THE ACCOUNTANT

Trish has led a quiet, uneventful life. But late one night, she leaves Ballyglissane in a hurry. Why?

Trish is played by Aoife Toner.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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