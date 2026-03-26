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“It’s been a long time coming” – Hughie Walsh on leading Kerrykeel to top tier

Kerrykeel 71 will play in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division next season.

Hughie Walsh’s side have clinched promotion to the top flight for the first time in their 55 year history and are going toe-to-toe with Cappry Rovers for the Temple Domestic Appliance Division 2 title.

Kerrykeel have two games left and are three points behind leaders Cappry Rovers, who have just one game left, so an exciting conclusion is in prospect.

On “The Score” this week, Walsh spoke to Chris Ashmore about their league campaign, a recent 25th reunion of winning the Division 2 title in 2001, the famous summer cup competitions at Drury Park and the move to Rab’s Park.

Chris also took a trip into the archives with Hughie to recall the link between Kerrykeel and the last Sheffield United captain to lift the FA Cup 101 years ago…

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