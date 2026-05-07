McClafferty seeks measures to restrict camper van parking on piers and beaches

A Glenties Cllr is asking for more measures to restrict camper vans from parking on piers and beaches.

At a recent meeting of the Municipal District Cllr Michael McClafferty pointed out that camper vans are causing problems around parking.

He says that neither locals nor tourists can use car parks raising one instance where a family with a child who has a disability could not exit their car.

Cllr McClafferty also raised the issue of camper vans blocking piers causing annoyance to fishermen.

He says there are plenty of facilities for camper vans to use, and they should not be parking in areas like Kilahooey Beach…….