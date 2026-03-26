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Magilligan Prison ranked among UK’s top performers

Picture: Michael Cooper

A major inspection has found Magilligan Prison in Co. Derry to be one of the highest-performing prisons in the UK.

The unannounced visit by CJI and HMIP praised strong staff–prisoner relationships, rehabilitation work, and a culture of safety and respect.

Among those surveyed, 87% said most staff treated them with respect, 93% were able to attend religious services, and 78% had taken part in educational and vocational training.

Governor Gary Milling says he and his team aim to foster a person-first approach to rehabilitation:

The prison has been described as a model for others across the UK, despite operating well above capacity, with around 500 inmates on a site originally built for 300.

Areas for improvement included clamping down on the trading of illicit drugs and upgrading the buildings.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has committed to supporting these efforts:

The prison includes a large workshop where inmates build a range of furniture for use in jail cells across Northern Ireland, as well as other projects, including swing sets for local community groups.

There are also strong links with mental health organisations, with opportunities for prisoners to become mentors.

One man, who is serving a life sentence, has become a mentor for a programme called Trauma Talks:

 

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