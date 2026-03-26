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Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland, FIFA World Cup Play-Offs & Ulster Cup Semi-Final Previews

Cockhill Celtic Manager Gavin Cullen

It’s another busy week on the soccer front!

The big game of the week is Ireland’s clash with Czechia in Prague this evening – if Ireland win it would set up a mouth-watering “winner takes all” clash against either Denmark or North Macedonia in Dublin next Tuesday.

Two wins would send Ireland to their first FIFA World Cup in 24 years.

As for the domestic scene, Finn Harps aren’t in action until Saturday when they travel to face Longford Town at Bishopsgate – the big news coming from Finn Park this week is that youngsters Gavin McAteer and Josh Cullen have been selected for the Republic Of Ireland U19 squad.

Locally, there are two huge games this weekend with both Ulster Cup Semi-Finals down for decision – Cockhill Celtic travel to play Kildrum Tigers while Buncrana Hearts play Carndonagh in an all-Inishowen last-four tie.

To talk all things soccer, former Finn Harps captain and current Cockhill Celtic boss Gavin Cullen spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on Thursday’s “The Score” programme…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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