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World Cup dream for Ireland ends in Prague

The Republic of Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup have been ended by Czechia.

Finn Azaz and Alan Browne had penalties saved as they lost 4-3 in a shoot-out in their Play-Off semi-final in Prague.

The teams had been locked at 2-all after 90 and 120 minutes.

Ireland went 2-nil up through a Troy Parrott penalty and a Kovar own goal.

But the hosts pulled one back from a Patrik Schick penalty, before Ladislav Krejci equalised late on in normal time.

Czechia will now play Denmark next Tuesday for a place at this summer’s World Cup.

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