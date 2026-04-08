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Driver stopped for having incorrect registration plates tests positive for cocaine.

Gardai say the driver of a car stopped for having incorrect registration plates was subsequently arrested on suspicion of taking cocaine.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit issued Fixed Charge Penalty Notices to a number of drivers in relation to non-conforming plates during an operation yesterday.

They are stressing that while the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend Road Safety Campaign has ended their checkpoints will continue.

Gardai say a registration plate that is ‘almost correct’ can still be very hard to read especially by speed cameras, or in poor weather conditions.

Letterkenny gardai are reminding drivers that each non-regulation, missing, or obscured plate can result in a €60 Fixed Charge Notice per plate. They say a number of the drivers stopped yesterday had the correct registration plates in their car boot so they were well aware that the plates displayed were incorrect.

Gardai have also confirmed that one of the drivers stopped for having non-conforming registration plates then tested positive for cocaine, and was arrested.

A vehicle was also seized by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit because its NCT cert had expired in 2023. A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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