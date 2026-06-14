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Two hospitalised after road collision in Skeoge

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Skeoge this afternoon.

In a statement An Garda Síochána confirmed “two individuals were taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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