Government to discuss energy crisis as Trump suspends bombing for two weeks

Donald Trump says he’s suspending his bombing attack on Iran for two weeks – and Iran’s confirmed there’s a ceasefire.

Oil prices plunged following the US President’s announcement on his Truth Social platform last night.

He says it’s to allow negotiations on a 10 point proposal from Iran – and is subject to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

But Sky’s US correspondent Mark Stone warns it might not mean traffic immediately begins moving freely through the strait………..

Meanwhile, senior Government leaders will meet this morning to discuss the energy crisis.

The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Roads Minister are expected to lay eyes on a European Union toolkit that will guide member states on how to handle energy constraints.

Tanaiste Simon Harris says they’ll get also get a briefing from NORA, the National Oil Reserves Agency……………