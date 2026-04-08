Investigations begin into a suspected arson attack in Coleraine

Police in Coleraine are investigating a suspected arson attack which took place in the early hours of this morning.

The fire at a block of flat s in Society Street was reported to police before 1am.

It is believed to have started in a communal area within the flats.

Personnel from the fire service attended the scene and removed trapped individuals before extinguishing the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Detectives ask any anyone who noticed anything suspicious or may have captured any dash-cam footage around the time to come forward or call 101.