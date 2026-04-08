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Man arrested following Derry incident charged to appear in court tomorrow

A man who was arrested following an incident in Derry yesterday has been charged to appear in court.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Police discovered him armed with an axe deliberately driving a vehicle into a residential property in the Altcar Park area.

He has been charged with 12 offences, including aggravated burglary, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, four counts of threatening or abusive behaviour, threats to kill, and criminal damage.

He has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, and interference with vehicles and will appear in Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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