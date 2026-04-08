Man due in Derry Court on 15 charges following investigation into fraud and forgery

A man is due to appear in court in Derry today, charged with 15 offences, following an investigation by Strabane and Derg officers into fraud and forgery.

The 27-year-old’s charges include three counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of possession of articles for use in fraud and three counts of fraud by failing to disclose information.

He has also been charged with a number of other offences, including perverting the course of justice, theft, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and one count of unlawful use of warning beacon.