No evidence of data corruption after EA cyber attack

An investigation is ongoing following a cyber attack against the Education Authority in Northern Ireland.

The C2K system, which operates as the school system’s communication network, was targeted on April 3rd.

The Education Authority says at this stage there is no evidence to date of data exfiltration or corruption, and that the situation will continue to be monitored.

They add that intensive work is ongoing to get C2k fully back to normal, as quickly and securely as possible.

IT and Software company Capita has advised that the cyber incident is now contained and that it is now in the remediation phase.

This attack has meant that students have been locked out of their school accounts and couldn’t access files for revision as exam season nears.

But steps have been taken quickly, with more than 300 schools attending a webinar on steps to reconnect their accounts, with a further 450 requesting the information to get students back online at a crucial point in the academic year.