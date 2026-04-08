Third day of fuel price protests announced for tomorrow

A third day of protest over fuel prices has been announced for tomorrow.

The ‘People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest’ group has said on its social media page that it has already notified Gardai of Thursday’s nationwide action.

It’s announced gathering points at various locations including Donegal, Athlone, Cork, Portaise, Sligo, Portunma, Cork, Dublin, Waterford and Wexford.

The main North West demonstration will be in Sligo, with a feeder parade planned from Letterkenny.

The group says its protest action will continue until the ‘government listen to the people of Ireland’.