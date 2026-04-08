Third day of fuel prices protest announced for tomorrow

A third day of protest over fuel prices has been announced for tomorrow.

The ‘People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest’ group has said on its social media page that it has already notified Gardai of Thursday’s nationwide action.

It’s announced gathering points at various locations including Donegal, Athlone, Cork, Portaise, Sligo, Portunma, Cork, Dublin, Waterford and Wexford.

Expectations of a second major day of protest in Donegal and the North West were not met this morning, as only four vehicles arrived this morning to demonstrate.

100% Redress Councillor Tomas Sean Devine was speaking to Greg Hughes this morning, saying he was surprised at the low numbers.

He says it is up to the Government to provide the appropriate supports for those feeling the financial struggle: