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Justice Minister meets with Creeslough victims’ families for the first time

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has met with the families of those who died in the Creeslough explosion for the first time this afternoon.

The meeting was also attended by the families’ legal representatives and a survivor of the tragedy.

Ten people died during the blast at the service station, where planning applications are currently being submitted to redevelop the site.

Donna Harper lost her 14-year-old daughter Leona in the tragedy.

She says the meeting went well, saying Minister O’Callaghan hasn’t ruled out a public inquiry:

Solicitor for the families, Damien Tansey says planning applications currently being submitted are a big concern:

Statement by the Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan following his meeting with the Creeslough families

09 April 2026

I welcomed the opportunity to meet today with the families of those who died in the Creeslough explosion in 2022.

The meeting was also attended by the families’ legal representatives and a survivor of the tragedy.

I offered my deepest condolences to the families on the loss of their loved ones in such tragic and sudden circumstances.

I listened to their individual concerns and heard the families’ understandable need for justice and answers.

I want to thank the Creeslough families and survivors for today’s constructive meeting.

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