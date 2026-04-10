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The Outlet

Derry lead twice but forced to settle for draw at Oriel Park

Derry City drew 2-2 with Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Oriel Park this evening.

James Clarke tapped home from a cross on 14 minutes to give Derry the lead but Dundalk brought themselves level thanks to a brilliant long-distance strike from Tyreke Wilson ten minutes from the interval.

Dipo Akinyemi then poked home to give The Candy Stripes the advantage just before half-time and it remained 2-1 until Ronan Teahan equalised with 11 minutes to go.

James McClean received two yellow cards in injury time and was sent off for Tiernan Lynch’s side.

It’s now seven games without a win for Derry City with a trip Shelbourne to come next Friday.

Ben Symes has the full time report from Louth…

 

In other top flight games tonight, Sligo Rovers earned a surprise 2-1 win away to Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers are 1-0 up late on against St. Pat’s.

Galway United’s game against Shelbourne and Waterford’s clash with Drogheda United were both postponed due to the weather conditions.

 

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