Educate Together calls for more multi-denominational school options in Donegal

Educate Together has welcomed the publication of figures by the Minister for Education and Youth following a national survey of parents whose children are in religious-run schools across the country.
The survey showed 40% would prefer a multi-denominational primary school nationally, while in Donegal, the figure is just under 30%.
Edward Platt is Schools Development Officer for Educate Together.
He says these results are very encouraging for the future of school choice in County Donegal…………..
Statement in full –
Educate Together welcomes landmark school patronage survey results for County Donegal
29.1% of parents surveyed in Donegal seek change to multi-denominational education
Educate Together has this week welcomed the announcement of the results of the recent national survey on school type preference, as announced by the Minister for Education and Youth on Tuesday April 7th.
According to the results, 40% of parents in religious-run schools nationally would prefer a multi-denominational primary school and 29.1% of families in County Donegal would prefer a multi-denominational education. These numbers contrast starkly with current school provision, whereby 95.1% of primary schools nationally remain
Demand for multi-denominational / equality-based education in County Donegal is not currently being met. Letterkenny Educate Together National School is the only multi-denominational
Letterkenny ETNS was founded in 2006 and has become widely known for its vibrant, welcoming and diverse school community. The Educate Together national office hopes to work with more Donegal-based families in the future, to expand access to equality-based education around the county.
Edward Platt, Schools Development Officer for Educate Together stated:
“These national results are very encouraging for the future of school choice in County Donegal. At Educate Together we regularly engage with families and local communities who are frustrated by the lack of multi-denominational / equality-based school places available to them. Now that The Department of Education has provided statistically valid data to show that over 29% of parents in Donegal want their child to have access to a multi-denominational school, we need to see action taken to make this a reality”.
This announcement also mirrors Educate Together’s exp
The government’s current Framework and Action Plan for Delivery of Increased Choice for Parents on Education Provision at Primary Level outlines a three-step process for change:
- Department identifies schools where there is strong demand for change through the Primary School survey
- Department facilitator supports a process of dialogue in schools identified (from Q2 2026)
- Schools select a new patron and change patronage (from September 2027).
Educate Together is urging the government to announce school level data for Donegal soon, and to provide adequate resourcing and investment to support the next steps of the process, so that choice can be provided in the county.
Edward continued:
“The next step of the Department of Education’s action plan is for schools to receive an individualised report on the survey results specific to their school community. Educate Together looks forward to engaging with schools following this next stage of the process and exploring potential patronage transfer where demand exists.”
Donegal families seeking more information are encouraged to email schooltransfers@
The information from the Department of Education can be viewed online here.