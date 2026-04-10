Educate Together calls for more multi-denominational school options in Donegal

Educate Together has welcomed the publication of figures by the Minister for Education and Youth following a national survey of parents whose children are in religious-run schools across the country.

The survey showed 40% would prefer a multi-denominational primary school nationally, while in Donegal, the figure is just under 30%.

Edward Platt is Schools Development Officer for Educate Together.

He says these results are very encouraging for the future of school choice in County Donegal…………..

Statement in full –

Educate Together welcomes landmark school patronage survey results for County Donegal

29.1% of parents surveyed in Donegal seek change to multi-denominational education

Educate Together has this week welcomed the announcement of the results of the recent national survey on school type preference, as announced by the Minister for Education and Youth on Tuesday April 7th.

According to the results, 40% of parents in religious-run schools nationally would prefer a multi-denominational primary school and 29.1% of families in County Donegal would prefer a multi-denominational education. These numbers contrast starkly with current school provision, whereby 95.1% of primary schools nationally remain under denominational control.

Demand for multi-denominational / equality-based education in County Donegal is not currently being met. Letterkenny Educate Together National School is the only multi-denominational school in County Donegal. This means that of the 171 primary schools in the county, only 1 has a multi-denominational ethos. Parents in many parts of Donegal have no choice other than to send their children to a denominational primary school.

Letterkenny ETNS was founded in 2006 and has become widely known for its vibrant, welcoming and diverse school community. The Educate Together national office hopes to work with more Donegal-based families in the future, to expand access to equality-based education around the county.

Edward Platt, Schools Development Officer for Educate Together stated:

“These national results are very encouraging for the future of school choice in County Donegal. At Educate Together we regularly engage with families and local communities who are frustrated by the lack of multi-denominational / equality-based school places available to them. Now that The Department of Education has provided statistically valid data to show that over 29% of parents in Donegal want their child to have access to a multi-denominational school, we need to see action taken to make this a reality”.

This announcement also mirrors Educate Together’s exp erience over many years – as the leader in the provision of equality-based education in Ireland for nearly 50 years, Educate Together has seen demand for its schools increase rapidly, and the organisation has opened 60 schools in the last 15 years in response to parental demand. The first Catholic school in Ireland to transfer patronage in 2024, Paradise Place Educate Together National School, is now a thriving equality-based school at the heart of the community it serves in Dublin.