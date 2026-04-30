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Derry-Dublin air link set to take flight in October

A long-awaited air link between Dublin and Derry is set to return under a new Public Service Obligation route from October.

Minister Dara O’Brien confirmed the plan in the Dáil this morning in response to Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.

The service, funded through the Shared Island Fund, is aimed at improving connectivity in the North West.

A two month tender process must be undertaken before a contract is awarded.

Minister O’Brien has outlined what is to be expected:

Deputy Mac Lochlainn welcomed the announcement and urged the Minister to ensure the timeline is met:

The full exchange can be heard here:

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