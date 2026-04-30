230 new homes completed in Donegal between January and March

There were 230 new homes completed in Donegal in the first quarter of the year.

CSO figures show that’s almost a 100% increase on the 118 `completions recorded between January and March last year.

Of those, 95 were single houses, 131 were scheme houses and four were apartments.

When broken down into Local Electoral Areas, there were 70 completions in Letterkenny, 50 in Donegal, 31 in Glenties, 26 in Carndonagh, 19 in Buncrana, 18 in Milford and 16 in Lifford Stranorlar.

Of the new homes completed in the county, 114 were in the F92 Eircode area, 61 were in the F93 Eircode area and 66 in the F94 Eircode area.