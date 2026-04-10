Harps beaten by Cobh at Finn Park

Finn Harps have been beaten 1-0 by Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at a wet and windy Finn Park this evening.
Garry Buckley pounced first on a loose ball inside the box to tuck home on 73 minutes and give Cobh the lead.
It was 2-0 on 83 minutes when Rhys Kelly-Noonan hit the net to put the game beyond Harps.
Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
In other First Division results, Wexford beat Athlone Town 1-0 and it finished 1-1 between Kerry and UCD.
Treaty United’s hosting of leaders Cork City was postponed due to the weather conditions.