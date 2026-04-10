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“It would be nice to get a trophy at the end of it” – Roisin Rodgers looks ahead to Donegal Ladies League Final against Cavan

Donegal Ladies Captain Roisin Rodgers

Donegal will face Cavan in the National Ladies Football League Division 2 Final in Clones on Saturday afternoon.

Having already secured promotion to Division 1, James Daly’s side are fully focused on adding some silverware to an already impressive start to 2026.

Donegal face Tyrone in the first round of Ulster and would love to head into that clash on the back of a win over The Breffni County this weekend.

Roisin Rodgers in the Donegal captain and has been speaking at the LIDL Finals event this week…

 

Highland will have full, live match coverage with Diarmaid Doherty & Maureen O’Donnell from the 3pm throw-in on Saturday…

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