Donegal Gardaí urge public to be aware of fake document circulating on social media and messaging apps

Gardaí in Donegal are warning the public to be aware of a fake document that is circulating on social media and messaging apps.

The document claims to be an Operational Directive for the enforcement of road obstructions on national routes due to fuel protest activity.

An Garda Síochána say they have regularly highlighted the rise in the level of misinformation, disinformation and fake news which is typically amplified by online accounts in order to spread fear and concern among communities.

They added that people should always independently verify any information that is on social media and/or messaging apps.