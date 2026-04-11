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Emergency calls prioritised amid fuel pressure plans

The National Emergency Coordination group have met to deal with the fuel pressures that are facing the emergency services as fuel protests continue.

Fire services across Ireland have put in place contingency measures to cease non-essential activities such as training.

The National Ambulance Service also have plans in place to manage fuel supply shortages with inter-hospital transfers, and ambulance transport services for routine care and discharges are being curtailed.

Emergency or life threatening calls are still being prioritised by both services.

Garry Martin, Director of Emergency Services at Donegal County Council says people should not hesitate in calling if they’re in an emergency:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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