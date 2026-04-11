NIFL Championship: ‘Stute defeat Ballinamallard as Limavady take massive step towards league title

Institute have beaten Ballinamallard 3-0 in the NIFL Championship Relegation Group this afternoon.

First-half goals from Evan Tweed, Padraig Lynch and Caoimhin Porter gave ‘Stute all three points.

Limavady United, meanwhile, took a massive step to the league title as they were 5-1 winners away to Newington.

Limavady are now six points ahead of Annagh with the two teams set to meet next Saturday in the penultimate game of the season.

Victory for United would see them crowned NIFL Championship winners.