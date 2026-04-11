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Player reaction as Donegal Ladies produce stunning second half to claim Division 2 League title – Mia Bennett, Clare Friel, Niamh Carr & Roisin Rodgers

The Donegal Ladies came from being two points behind at half-time to defeat Cavan 2-07 to 0-07 and claim the National Division 2 League title in Clones this afternoon.

Katie Dowds netted late on with Mia Bennett the other second-half goal-scorer for James Daly’s side.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke to Bennett after the game and she said the team stepped up in the second half…

 

Donegal goalkeeper Clare Friel said all the hard work so far this year paid off today…

 

Here’s the experienced Niamh Carr who said the win gives the team great momentum heading into the Ulster Championship in a fortnight’s time…

 

Here’s Donegal Captain Roisin Rodgers speaking to Maureen O’Donnell.

Rodgers says it’s an incredible team to be part of…

 

Diarmaid Doherty also caught up with Donegal Selector Bernard McGeehin after today’s win who said the second-half display was “outstanding”…

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