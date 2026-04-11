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Talks between Agriculture and Transport Ministers and representative groups to resume today

Nationwide fuel protests have entered their fifth day, with a number of blockades still in place on roads across the country and at fuel depots in Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Talks between representative groups and the Ministers for Agriculture and Transport are due to resume this afternoon.

The government has confirmed a “significant” package of supports is on the way, but says it won’t be announced until all of the blockades are lifted.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has criticised the pace of the talks, saying the government didn’t put any proposals on the table yesterday.

Protestors weren’t let into the meeting – President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Ger Hyland says he had no say in the matter:

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