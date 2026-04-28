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MacLochlainn and Doherty to move Dail motion seeking to strengthen workers’ rights

Two Donegal TDs will this evening move a Dáil motion to strengthen workers’ rights and address the deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Deputies Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty say they devised the motion in close cooperation with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions as part of Sinn Féin’s broader campaign to support workers and expand collective bargaining rights.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says this is Trade Union Week, leading up to May Day on Friday, and the timing of this motion is very deliberate……….

 

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