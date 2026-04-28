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More consultation on the cards as DCC agrees a series of variations to the County Development Plan

Donegal County Council has held a special meeting  to consider the Chief Executive’s Report on the Public Consultation in respect of proposed variations to the County Development Plan 2024 – 2030.

Detailed discussions took place in respect of each municipal district, with a number of proposals put forward and accepted.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning says the alterations will have to be assessed to ensure they conform with environmental and habitat directives, with a new round of public consultation scheduled for June………..

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