Gardaí seeking public’s assistance in tracing whereabouts of man missing from Buncrana

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Buncrana.

48-year-old Finbarr Hopkins was last seen on Friday and it is believed he may have travelled to Cork.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot in height, of slim build, with grey hair and beard and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a grey hood, grey shoes, grey tracksuit trousers with a large black gym bag.

Gardaí say they and Finbarr’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Finbarr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.