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More winners for Dylan Browne-McMonagle in remarkable week after returning from injury

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

It’s safe to say Dylan Browne-McMonagle is enjoying his return to horse-racing.

The Letterkenny jockey suffered a back injury whilst racing in Hong Kong earlier this year and returned to action last week.

With another winner this afternoon at Leopardstown, Browne-McMonagle has had nine winners in the past seven days, including a brilliant 7/1 Chester Cup win on Joseph O’Brien’s “ A Piece Of Heaven” on Thursday.

Today, he rode “Cannes” to victory for the same trainer in the 1:55 at Leopardstown with the horse going to post as a 4/5 favourite.

Then, in the 15:40 outing, Dylan was on-board “James J Braddock” which ran home as a winner at 9/1 and, in the 16:15 race, he won on board “Johannah Walsh” at 9/4.

A treble on all of those horses this afternoon would have landed odds of 58/1.

At the same venue yesterday evening, he rode O’Brien’s “Perisher” across the line first at 11/8.

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