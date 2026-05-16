Gavin Cullen & Luke Rudden react as Cockhill complete treble at Maginn Park

Cockhill Celtic won the Donegal Signs Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory over rivals Buncrana Hearts at Maginn Park this afternoon.

The Donegal Signs Cup is the third time the club has tasted success this season, having already clinched the Jackie Crossan Premier Division title and the Clubman Shirts Cup.

Two goals from Luke Rudden were the difference today – here’s the goalscorer speaking to Chris Ashmore at full time…

And here’s Cockhill boss Gavin Cullen who said claiming all three domestic titles is a testament to the squad’s attitude and commitment…