Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Gavin Cullen & Luke Rudden react as Cockhill complete treble at Maginn Park

Cockhill Celtic won the Donegal Signs Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory over rivals Buncrana Hearts at Maginn Park this afternoon.

The Donegal Signs Cup is the third time the club has tasted success this season, having already clinched the Jackie Crossan Premier Division title and the Clubman Shirts Cup.

Two goals from Luke Rudden were the difference today – here’s the goalscorer speaking to Chris Ashmore at full time…

 

And here’s Cockhill boss Gavin Cullen who said claiming all three domestic titles is a testament to the squad’s attitude and commitment…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Two men confirmed dead in South Donegal RTC

16 May 2026
FB_IMG_1778940681279
News, Top Stories

N15 at Clar closed due to serious road traffic collision

16 May 2026
derry missing (2)
News, Top Stories

Police growing concerned for man missing from Derry

16 May 2026
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two men and woman arrested following seizure of drugs in Derry

16 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Two men confirmed dead in South Donegal RTC

16 May 2026
FB_IMG_1778940681279
News, Top Stories

N15 at Clar closed due to serious road traffic collision

16 May 2026
derry missing (2)
News, Top Stories

Police growing concerned for man missing from Derry

16 May 2026
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two men and woman arrested following seizure of drugs in Derry

16 May 2026
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio

Latest Garda figures show arrests relating to domestic abuse offences on the rise

16 May 2026
tractor run 5.1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Finn Valley groups hold tractor run fundraiser

16 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube